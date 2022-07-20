COVID stats as of Tuesday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 115,073
Deaths: 1,510
Hospitalizations: 35
Source: California Department of Public Health
NATION
Cases: 89.6 million
Deaths: 1.02 million
Source: New York Times
