COVID stats as of Wednesday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 105, 519
Deaths: 1,426
Hospitalizations: 9
Source: California Department of Public Health
Active cases: 348
Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services
SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Patients: 4
Suspected patients: 1
ICU availability: 2 of 10 beds in use
Deaths: 274
NATION
Cases: 80.4 million
Deaths: 985,000
Source: New York Times
Note: Sierra View Medical Center will no longer be providing daily updates, beginning today.