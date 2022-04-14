COVID stats as of Wednesday afternoon:

TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 11, 2020: 105, 519

Deaths: 1,426

Hospitalizations: 9

Source: California Department of Public Health

Active cases: 348

Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services

SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER

Patients: 4

Suspected patients: 1

ICU availability: 2 of 10 beds in use

Deaths: 274

NATION

Cases: 80.4 million

Deaths: 985,000

Source: New York Times

Note: Sierra View Medical Center will no longer be providing daily updates, beginning today.

