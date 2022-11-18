COVID stats as of Thursday afternoon
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 122,707
Deaths: 1,545
Hospitalizations: 19
Source: California Department of Public Health
NATION
Cases: 97.9 million
Deaths: 1.07 million
Source: New York Times
