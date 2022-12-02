COVID stats as of Thursday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 123,368
Deaths: 1,546
Hospitalizations: 37
Source: California Department of Public Health
NATION
Cases: 98.5 million
Deaths: 1.09 million
Source: New York Times
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: December 3, 2022 @ 2:25 am
