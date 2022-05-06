COVID stats as of Friday afternoon:

TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 11, 2020: 106,987

Deaths: 1,468

Hospitalizations: 12

Source: California Department of Public Health

Active cases: 221

Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services

NATION

Cases: 81.7 million

Deaths: 996,000

Source: New York Times

UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED

Unvaccinated 5.4 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster.

Unvaccinated 9.3 times more like to be hospitalized than those with a booster.

Unvaccinated 8.8 times more likely to die than those with a booster.

