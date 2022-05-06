COVID stats as of Friday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 106,987
Deaths: 1,468
Hospitalizations: 12
Source: California Department of Public Health
Active cases: 221
Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services
NATION
Cases: 81.7 million
Deaths: 996,000
Source: New York Times
UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED
Unvaccinated 5.4 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster.
Unvaccinated 9.3 times more like to be hospitalized than those with a booster.
Unvaccinated 8.8 times more likely to die than those with a booster.