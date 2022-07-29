COVID stats as of Friday afternoon:

TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 11, 2020: 116,640

Deaths: 1,514

Hospitalizations: 49

Source: California Department of Public Health

SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER 

(as of Wednesday afternoon)

COVID patients: 6

ICU availability: 0 of 10 ICU beds in use

Deaths: 280

NATION

Cases: 91 million

Deaths: 1.03 million

UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED

Unvaccinated 6.3 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 9.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 9.4 times more likely to die than those with a booster

