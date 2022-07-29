COVID stats as of Friday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 116,640
Deaths: 1,514
Hospitalizations: 49
Source: California Department of Public Health
SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER
(as of Wednesday afternoon)
COVID patients: 6
ICU availability: 0 of 10 ICU beds in use
Deaths: 280
NATION
Cases: 91 million
Deaths: 1.03 million
UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED
Unvaccinated 6.3 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 9.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 9.4 times more likely to die than those with a booster