COVID stats as of Thursday afternoon:

TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 11, 2020: 104,153

Deaths: 1,375

Hospitalizations: 39

Source: California Department of Public Health

Active cases: 852

Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services

SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER

Patients: 6

Patients suspected of COVID: 3

ICU availability: 8 of 10 beds in use

Deaths: 272

Cases: 79.5 million

Deaths: 966,000

Source: New York Times

UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED

Unvaccinated 5 times more likely to test positive for COVID than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 7.3 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 14.5 times more likely to die than those with a booster

Source: California Department of Public Health

