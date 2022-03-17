COVID stats as of Thursday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 104,153
Deaths: 1,375
Hospitalizations: 39
Source: California Department of Public Health
Active cases: 852
Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services
SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Patients: 6
Patients suspected of COVID: 3
ICU availability: 8 of 10 beds in use
Deaths: 272
Cases: 79.5 million
Deaths: 966,000
Source: New York Times
UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED
Unvaccinated 5 times more likely to test positive for COVID than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 7.3 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 14.5 times more likely to die than those with a booster
Source: California Department of Public Health