COVID Stats as of Friday afternoon:

TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 11, 2020: 113,002

Deaths: 1,508

Hospitalizations: 39

Source: California Department of Public Health

NATION

Cases: 88.3 million

Deaths: 1.02 million

Source: New York Times

UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED

Unvaccinated 5.3 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 6.6 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 7.2 times more likely to die than those with a booster

Source: California Department of Public Health

Tags

Recommended for you