COVID Stats as of Friday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 113,002
Deaths: 1,508
Hospitalizations: 39
Source: California Department of Public Health
NATION
Cases: 88.3 million
Deaths: 1.02 million
Source: New York Times
UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED
Unvaccinated 5.3 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 6.6 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 7.2 times more likely to die than those with a booster
Source: California Department of Public Health