Editor's Note: From now on, COVID stats will only be updated on a weekly basis every Friday in The Recorder and will only include stats on Tulare County. Stats are updated every Thursday by the California Department of Public Health
TULARE COUNTY
Cases as of Thursday, April 13, 2023: 129,148
Deaths: 1,588
Hospitalizations: 17
ICU beds available: 27
Source; California Department of Public Health
UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED
Note: Vaccinated are considered those who have had just a primary vaccine and have not had a booster
Unvaccinated 2.3 times more likely to die than vaccinated
Unvaccinated 2.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated
Unvaccinated 2.6 times more likely to test positive than vaccinated.