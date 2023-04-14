Editor's Note: From now on, COVID stats will only be updated on a weekly basis every Friday in The Recorder and will only include stats on Tulare County. Stats are updated every Thursday by the California Department of Public Health

TULARE COUNTY

Cases as of Thursday, April 13, 2023: 129,148

Deaths: 1,588

Hospitalizations: 17

ICU beds available: 27

Source; California Department of Public Health

UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED

Note: Vaccinated are considered those who have had just a primary vaccine and have not had a booster

Unvaccinated 2.3 times more likely to die than vaccinated

Unvaccinated 2.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated

Unvaccinated 2.6 times more likely to test positive than vaccinated.

