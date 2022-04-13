COVID stats: (Note: Sierra View Medical Center stats and Tulare County deaths are as of Tuesday afternoon. All other stats are as of Monday afternoon).
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 105,278
Source: California Department of Public Health
Deaths: 1,418
Hospitalizations: 9
Active cases: 348
Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services
SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Patients: 3
Suspected patients: 5
ICU availability: 2 of 10 beds in use (0 COVID patients)
Deaths: 274
NATION
Cases: 80.3 million
Deaths: 984,000
Source: New York Times