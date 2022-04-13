COVID stats: (Note: Sierra View Medical Center stats and Tulare County deaths are as of Tuesday afternoon. All other stats are as of Monday afternoon).

TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 11, 2020: 105,278

Source: California Department of Public Health

Deaths: 1,418

Hospitalizations: 9

Active cases: 348

Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services

SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER

Patients: 3

Suspected patients: 5

ICU availability: 2 of 10 beds in use (0 COVID patients)

Deaths: 274

NATION

Cases: 80.3 million

Deaths: 984,000

Source: New York Times

