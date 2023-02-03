Note: Stats are updated every Thursday by the California Department of Public Health
TULARE COUNTY
Cases as of Thursday, February 2, 2023: 127,199
Deaths: 1,562
Hospitalizations: 24
ICU beds available: 21
Source; California Department of Public Health
NATION (as of last Friday)
Cases: 102,171,644
Deaths: 1,103,615
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED
Note: Vaccinated are considered those who have had a primary series, but not a booster
Unvaccinated 3.0 times more likely to die than vaccinated
Unvaccinated 2.6 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated
Unvaccinated 2.4 times more likely to test positive than vaccinated
Source: California Department of Public Health