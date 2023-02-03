Note: Stats are updated every Thursday by the California Department of Public Health

TULARE COUNTY

Cases as of Thursday, February 2, 2023: 127,199

Deaths: 1,562

Hospitalizations: 24

ICU beds available: 21

Source; California Department of Public Health

NATION (as of last Friday)

Cases: 102,171,644

Deaths: 1,103,615

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED

Note: Vaccinated are considered those who have had a primary series, but not a booster

Unvaccinated 3.0 times more likely to die than vaccinated

Unvaccinated 2.6 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated

Unvaccinated 2.4 times more likely to test positive than vaccinated

Source: California Department of Public Health

