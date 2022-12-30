COVID stats as of Thursday afternoon
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 125,303
Deaths: 1,546
Hospitalizations: 45
Source: California Department of Public Health
NATION
Cases: 100 million
Deaths: 1.1 million
Source: New York Times
A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 3:32 pm
COVID stats as of Thursday afternoon
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 125,303
Deaths: 1,546
Hospitalizations: 45
Source: California Department of Public Health
NATION
Cases: 100 million
Deaths: 1.1 million
Source: New York Times
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.