COVID stats as of Friday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 105,757
Deaths: 1,428
Hospitalizations: 13
Source: California Department of Public Health
Active cases: 127
Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services
NATION
Cases: 80.5 million
Deaths: 986,000
UNVACCINATED VS VACCINATED
Unvaccinated 4.6 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 9.6 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 10.6 times more likely to die than those with a booster
Source: California Department of Public Health