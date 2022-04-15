COVID stats as of Friday afternoon:

TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 11, 2020: 105,757

Deaths: 1,428

Hospitalizations: 13

Source: California Department of Public Health

Active cases: 127

Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services

NATION

Cases: 80.5 million

Deaths: 986,000

UNVACCINATED VS VACCINATED

Unvaccinated 4.6 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 9.6 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 10.6 times more likely to die than those with a booster

Source: California Department of Public Health

