COVID stats as of Wednesday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 103,893
Deaths: 1,334
Hospitalizations: 40
Source: California Department of Public Health
Active cases: 1,383
Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services
SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Patients: 5
Patients suspected of having COVID: 2
ICU availability: 5 of 10 beds in use
Deaths: 272
NATION
Cases: 79.3 million
Deaths: 961,000
Source: New York Times
UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED
Unvaccinated 5.4 times more likely to test positive for COVID than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 8.9 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 16.6 times more likely to die than those with a booster