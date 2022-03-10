COVID stats as of Wednesday afternoon:

TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 11, 2020: 103,893

Deaths: 1,334

Hospitalizations: 40

Source: California Department of Public Health

Active cases: 1,383

Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services

SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER

Patients: 5

Patients suspected of having COVID: 2

ICU availability: 5 of 10 beds in use

Deaths: 272

NATION

Cases: 79.3 million

Deaths: 961,000

Source: New York Times

UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED

Unvaccinated 5.4 times more likely to test positive for COVID than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 8.9 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 16.6 times more likely to die than those with a booster

Tags

Recommended for you