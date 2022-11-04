COVID stats as of Thursday afternoon
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 122,246
Deaths: 1,544
Hospitalizations: 11
Source: California Department of Public Health
NATION (as of Thursday afternoon)
Cases: 97.4 million
Deaths: 1.07 million
Source: New York Times
UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED
Note: Comparison is with those who are considered to have a primary vaccination, not including a booster
Unvaccinated 3.1 times more likely to die than those who are vaccinated
Unvaccinated 2.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are vaccinated
Unvaccinated 2.5 times more likely to test positive than those who are vaccinated
Source: California Department of Public Health