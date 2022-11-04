COVID stats as of Thursday afternoon

TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 11, 2020: 122,246

Deaths: 1,544

Hospitalizations: 11

Source: California Department of Public Health

NATION (as of Thursday afternoon)

Cases: 97.4 million

Deaths: 1.07 million

Source: New York Times

UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED

Note: Comparison is with those who are considered to have a primary vaccination, not including a booster

Unvaccinated 3.1 times more likely to die than those who are vaccinated

Unvaccinated 2.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are vaccinated

Unvaccinated 2.5 times more likely to test positive than those who are vaccinated

Source: California Department of Public Health

Tags

Recommended for you