COVID Stats as of Monday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 10,562
Deaths: 1,262
Hospitalizations: 153
Source: California Department of Public Health
Active cases: 10,562
Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services
SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Patients: 24
Patients suspected of having COVID: 0
ICU availability: 8 of 10 beds in use
NATION
Cases: 76.4 million
Deaths: 901,000
UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED
Unvaccinated 7.5 times more likely to test positive for COVID than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 14.9 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 30 times more likely to die of COVID those those with a booster
SOURCE: California Department of Public Health