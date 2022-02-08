COVID Stats as of Monday afternoon:

TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 11, 2020: 10,562

Deaths: 1,262

Hospitalizations: 153

Source: California Department of Public Health

Active cases: 10,562

Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services

SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER

Patients: 24

Patients suspected of having COVID: 0

ICU availability: 8 of 10 beds in use

NATION

Cases: 76.4 million

Deaths: 901,000

UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED

Unvaccinated 7.5 times more likely to test positive for COVID than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 14.9 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 30 times more likely to die of COVID those those with a booster

SOURCE: California Department of Public Health

Tags

Recommended for you