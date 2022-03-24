COVID stats as of Wednesday afternoon:

TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 11, 2020: 104,431

Deaths: 1,391

Hospitalizations: 27

Source: California Department of Public Health

Active cases: 506

Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services

SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER

Patients: 5

Suspected patients: 0

ICU availability: 6 of 10 beds in use (2 COVID patients)

Deaths: 272

NATION

Cases: 79.3 million

Deaths: 973,000

Source: New York Times

UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED

Unvaccinated 4.4 times more likely test positive for COVID than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 8.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 13.8 times more likely to die than those with a booster

