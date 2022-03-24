COVID stats as of Wednesday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 104,431
Deaths: 1,391
Hospitalizations: 27
Source: California Department of Public Health
Active cases: 506
Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services
SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Patients: 5
Suspected patients: 0
ICU availability: 6 of 10 beds in use (2 COVID patients)
Deaths: 272
NATION
Cases: 79.3 million
Deaths: 973,000
Source: New York Times
UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED
Unvaccinated 4.4 times more likely test positive for COVID than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 8.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 13.8 times more likely to die than those with a booster