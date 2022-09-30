TULARE COUNTY

COVID stats as of Thursday afternoon:

Cases since March 11, 2020: 121,589

Hospitalizations: 20

Deaths: 1,531

Source: California Department of Public Health

SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER (as of Wednesday afternoon)

COVID patients: 3

ICU availability: 2 of 10 beds in use

Deaths: 282

NATION

Cases: 96.1 million

Deaths: 1.05 million

Source: New York Times

UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED

Note: Vaccinated are those who are considered to have their primary series of vaccines without a booster

Unvaccinated 3.6 times more likely to die than vaccinated

Unvaccinated 3 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated

Unvaccinated 2.6 times more likely to test positive than vaccinated

Source: California Department of Public Health

