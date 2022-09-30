TULARE COUNTY
COVID stats as of Thursday afternoon:
Cases since March 11, 2020: 121,589
Hospitalizations: 20
Deaths: 1,531
Source: California Department of Public Health
SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER (as of Wednesday afternoon)
COVID patients: 3
ICU availability: 2 of 10 beds in use
Deaths: 282
NATION
Cases: 96.1 million
Deaths: 1.05 million
Source: New York Times
UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED
Note: Vaccinated are those who are considered to have their primary series of vaccines without a booster
Unvaccinated 3.6 times more likely to die than vaccinated
Unvaccinated 3 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated
Unvaccinated 2.6 times more likely to test positive than vaccinated
Source: California Department of Public Health