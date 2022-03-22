COVID stats as of Monday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 104,353
Deaths: 1,389
Hospitalizations: 28
Source: California Department of Public Health
Active patients: 506
Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services
SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Patients: 3
Suspected patients: 2
ICU availability: 6 of 10 beds in use
Deaths: 272
NATION
Cases: 79.6 million
Deaths: 970,000
Source: New York Times
UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED
Unvaccinated 5 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 7.3 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 14.5 times more likely to die than those with a booster