COVID stats as of Monday afternoon:

TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 11, 2020: 104,353

Deaths: 1,389

Hospitalizations: 28

Source: California Department of Public Health

Active patients: 506

Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services

SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER

Patients: 3

Suspected patients: 2

ICU availability: 6 of 10 beds in use

Deaths: 272

NATION

Cases: 79.6 million

Deaths: 970,000

Source: New York Times

UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED

Unvaccinated 5 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 7.3 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 14.5 times more likely to die than those with a booster

 

