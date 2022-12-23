COVID stats as of Thursday afternoon
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 124,848
Deaths: 1,546
Hospitalizations: 49
Source: California Department of Public Health
NATION
Cases: 100 million
Deaths: 1.1 million
Source: New York Times
