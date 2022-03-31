COVID stats as of Wednesday afternoon:

TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 11, 2020: 104,622

Deaths: 1,406

Hospitalizations: 16

Source: California Department of Public Health

Active cases: 325

Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services

SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER

Patients: 3

Suspected patients: 5

ICU availability: 1 of 10 beds in use

Deaths: 274

NATION

Cases: 79.9 million

Deaths: 978,000

Source: New York Times

UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED

Unvaccinated 4.2 more times likely to test positive for COVID than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 8 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die than those with a booster

