COVID stats as of Wednesday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 104,622
Deaths: 1,406
Hospitalizations: 16
Source: California Department of Public Health
Active cases: 325
Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services
SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Patients: 3
Suspected patients: 5
ICU availability: 1 of 10 beds in use
Deaths: 274
NATION
Cases: 79.9 million
Deaths: 978,000
Source: New York Times
UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED
Unvaccinated 4.2 more times likely to test positive for COVID than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 8 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die than those with a booster