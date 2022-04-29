COVID stats as of Friday afternoon:

Cases since March 11, 2020: 106,856

Deaths: 1,458

Hospitalizations: 9

Sources: California Department of Public Health

Active cases: 162

Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services

NATION

Cases: 81.2 million

Deaths: 992,000

Source: New York Times

UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED

Unvaccinated 5.7 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 8.6 times more like to be hospitalized than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 10.9 times more likely to die than those with a booster

