COVID stats as of Friday afternoon:
Cases since March 11, 2020: 106,856
Deaths: 1,458
Hospitalizations: 9
Sources: California Department of Public Health
Active cases: 162
Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services
NATION
Cases: 81.2 million
Deaths: 992,000
Source: New York Times
UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED
Unvaccinated 5.7 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 8.6 times more like to be hospitalized than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 10.9 times more likely to die than those with a booster