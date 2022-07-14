TULARE COUNTY (as of Tuesday afternoon)
Cases since March 11, 2020: 113,830
Deaths: 1,508
Hospitalizations: 49
Source: California Department of Public Health
NATION
Cases: 88.8 million
Deaths: 1.02 million
Source: New York Times
