COVID stats as of Thursday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 121,787
Hospitalizations: 14
Deaths: 1,531
Source: California Department of Public Health
NATION
Cases: 96.3 million
Deaths: 1.06 million
Source: New York Times
