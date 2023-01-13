Note: Stats are updated every Thursday by the California Department of Public Health

TULARE COUNTY

Cases as of Thursday, January 12, 2023: 126,451

Deaths: 1,552

Hospitalizations: 50

ICU beds available: 19

Source: California Department of Public Health

NATION (as of Thursday afternoon)

Cases: 101 million

Deaths: 1.11 million

Source: New York Times

UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED

Note: Vaccinated are those who have had a primary series without a booster

Unvaccinated 2.9 times more likely to die than vaccinated

Unvaccinated 2.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated

Unvaccinated 2.3 times more likely to test positive than vaccinated

Source: California Department of Public Health

