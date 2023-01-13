Note: Stats are updated every Thursday by the California Department of Public Health
TULARE COUNTY
Cases as of Thursday, January 12, 2023: 126,451
Deaths: 1,552
Hospitalizations: 50
ICU beds available: 19
Source: California Department of Public Health
NATION (as of Thursday afternoon)
Cases: 101 million
Deaths: 1.11 million
Source: New York Times
UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED
Note: Vaccinated are those who have had a primary series without a booster
Unvaccinated 2.9 times more likely to die than vaccinated
Unvaccinated 2.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated
Unvaccinated 2.3 times more likely to test positive than vaccinated
Source: California Department of Public Health