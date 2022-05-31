COVID stats as of Friday afternoon:

TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 11, 2020: 108,029

Source: California Department of Public Health

Active cases: 844

Hospitalizations: 22

Deaths: 1,484

Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services

NATION

Cases: 83.9 million

Deaths: 1 million

Source: New York Times

UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED

Unvaccinated 4.8 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 6.8 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 10.1 times more likely to die than those with a booster

Tags

Recommended for you