COVID stats as of Friday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 108,029
Source: California Department of Public Health
Active cases: 844
Hospitalizations: 22
Deaths: 1,484
Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services
NATION
Cases: 83.9 million
Deaths: 1 million
Source: New York Times
UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED
Unvaccinated 4.8 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 6.8 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 10.1 times more likely to die than those with a booster