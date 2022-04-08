COVID stats as of Friday afternoon:

TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 20, 2020: 105,278

Deaths: 1,415

Source: California Department of Public Health

Hospitalizations: 9

Active cases: 177

Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services

SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER

Patients: 1

Suspected patients: 2

ICU availability: 1 of 10 beds in use

Deaths: 274

NATION

Cases: 80.2 million

Deaths: 983,000

Source: New York Times

VACCINATED VS. UNVACCINATED

Unvaccinated 3.6 times more like to test positive than vaccinated

Unvaccinated 6.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated

Unvaccinated 13.7 times more likely to die than vaccinated

Source: California Department of Public Health

