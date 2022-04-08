COVID stats as of Friday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 20, 2020: 105,278
Deaths: 1,415
Source: California Department of Public Health
Hospitalizations: 9
Active cases: 177
Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services
SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Patients: 1
Suspected patients: 2
ICU availability: 1 of 10 beds in use
Deaths: 274
NATION
Cases: 80.2 million
Deaths: 983,000
Source: New York Times
VACCINATED VS. UNVACCINATED
Unvaccinated 3.6 times more like to test positive than vaccinated
Unvaccinated 6.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated
Unvaccinated 13.7 times more likely to die than vaccinated
Source: California Department of Public Health