COVID stats as of Friday afternoon

TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 11, 2020: 111,188

Hospitalizations: 33

Source: California Department of Public Health

Deaths: 1,498

Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services

NATION

Cases: 86.7 million

Deaths: 1.01 million

Source: New York Times

VACCINATED VS. UNVACCINATED

Unvaccinated 5.2 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 8.3 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 8.3 times more likely to die than those with a booster

