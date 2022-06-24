COVID stats as of Friday afternoon
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 111,188
Hospitalizations: 33
Source: California Department of Public Health
Deaths: 1,498
Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services
NATION
Cases: 86.7 million
Deaths: 1.01 million
Source: New York Times
VACCINATED VS. UNVACCINATED
Unvaccinated 5.2 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 8.3 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 8.3 times more likely to die than those with a booster
