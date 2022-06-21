TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 11, 2020: 110,041

Hospitalizations: 30

Source: California Department of Public Health

Deaths: 1,498

Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services

NATION

Cases: 86.1 million

Deaths: 1.01 million

Source: New York Times

VACCINATED VS. UNVACCINATED

Unvaccinated 5.3 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 7.4 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 10.5 times more likely to die than those with a booster

