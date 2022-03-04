COVID stats as of Thursday afternoon:

TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 11, 2020: 103,451

Deaths: 1,302

Hospitalizations: 61

Source: California Department of Public Health

Active cases: 799

Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services

SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER

Patients: 7

Patients suspected of having COVID: 3

ICU availability: 7 of 10 beds in use

Deaths: 271

NATION

Cases: 79.1 million

Deaths: 954,000

Source: New York Times

VACCINATED VS. UNVACCINATED

Unvaccinated 5.3 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 8.9 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 17.1 times more likely to die than those with a booster

Source: California Department of Public Health

