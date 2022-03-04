COVID stats as of Thursday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 103,451
Deaths: 1,302
Hospitalizations: 61
Source: California Department of Public Health
Active cases: 799
Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services
SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Patients: 7
Patients suspected of having COVID: 3
ICU availability: 7 of 10 beds in use
Deaths: 271
NATION
Cases: 79.1 million
Deaths: 954,000
Source: New York Times
VACCINATED VS. UNVACCINATED
Unvaccinated 5.3 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 8.9 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 17.1 times more likely to die than those with a booster
Source: California Department of Public Health