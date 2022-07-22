COVID Stats as of Friday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 202: 115,548
Deaths: 1,513
Hospitalizations: 44
Source: California Department of Public Health
SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER (as of Wednesday afternoon)
COVID patients: 6
ICU beds in use: 1 of 10
Deaths: 280
NATION
Cases: 90.1 million
Deaths: 1.02 million
Source: New York Times
UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED
Unvaccinated 5.9 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 7.1 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 9.9 times more likely to die than those with a booster
Source: California Department of Public Health