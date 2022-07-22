COVID Stats as of Friday afternoon:

TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 11, 202: 115,548

Deaths: 1,513

Hospitalizations: 44

Source: California Department of Public Health

SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER (as of Wednesday afternoon)

COVID patients: 6

ICU beds in use: 1 of 10

Deaths: 280

NATION

Cases: 90.1 million

Deaths: 1.02 million

Source: New York Times

UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED

Unvaccinated 5.9 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 7.1 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 9.9 times more likely to die than those with a booster

Source: California Department of Public Health

 

Recommended for you