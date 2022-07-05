COVID stats as of Friday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 112,118
Patients: 34
Deaths: 1,500
Source: California Department of Public Health
NATION
Cases: 87.6 million
Deaths: 1.01 million
Source: New York Times
COVID stats as of Friday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 112,118
Patients: 34
Deaths: 1,500
Source: California Department of Public Health
NATION
Cases: 87.6 million
Deaths: 1.01 million
Source: New York Times
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.