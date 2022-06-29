COVID stats as of Tuesday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 111,707
Hospitalizations: 37
Deaths: 1,499
Source: California Department of Public Health
NATION
Cases: 87.1 million
Deaths: 1.01 million
Source: New York Times
