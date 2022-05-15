COVID stats as of Friday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 107,077 (only 9 cases since Tuesday)
Deaths: 1,469
Hospitalizations: 10
Source: California Department of Health
Active cases: 284
Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services
NATION
Cases: 82.3 million
Deaths: 998,000
Source: New York Times
UNVACCINATED VS VACCINATED
Unvaccinated 4.8 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 6.5 time more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 7.8 times more likely to die than those with a booster