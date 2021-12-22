While there always continues to be concern when it has come to the COVID-19 pandemic over nearly two years now — with omicron obviously being the latest concern — there has been a significant decline in hospitalizations in Tulare County.
And an encouraging sign with the oncoming of colder weather is there has been a significant decline in hospitalizations over the last month and a half.
On Monday Sierra View Medical Center reported it had nine COVID-19 patients and 1 patient suspected of having COVID. While seven of the 10 ICU beds were in use at Sierra View on Monday, only two were in use by COVID patients.
On Friday Sierra View reported it had eight COVID-19 patients and two patients suspected of having COVID-19. That's a significant decline since the beginning of November. On November 3 Sierra View reported it had 28 COVID patients.
Kaweah Health Medical Center reported on Monday its number of COVID patients had dropped to 34 and the number of ICU patients it had was nine. The state reported Tuesday morning Tulare County had 50 hospitalizations due to COVID, a decline of eight from the previous day. The state also reported Tulare County had 15 ICU beds available on Tuesday morning.
That's a significant improvement from a time in which the state was reporting the entire county had just one or two ICU beds available. And the 50 hospitalizations is down from Labor Day weekend when the number of hospitalizations due to COVID was in the 190 range.
At that time Sierra View reported its highest number of COVID patients at 34 over Labor Day weekend. The situation became so dire for Sierra View that a diversionary status was declared at the hospital for a few hours in which patients taken the the emergency room at the hospital were transported to other hospitals.
On July 7 Sierra View reported it had just two COVID patients. That number gradually increased until the surge hit in the second week in August when the number of COVID patients rose from 9 to 34 in early September.
There was also a significant decline in the last week from 18 to eight on Friday. That's an encouraging sign after the Thanksgiving weekend as in the past cases begin to rise about two weeks after people gather for a holiday.
Tulare County's case rate continues to fall and is now down to 10.3 per 100,000. A couple of months ago that rate was above 28 per 100,000. The county's rate is now actually lower than the state rate which is 13.2 per 100,000. And the state as a whole has actually seen a gradual increase in hospitalizations in the last couple of weeks.
Tulare County's positive test rate also continues to fall and was down to 3.1 percent as of Tuesday morning. That's in line with the state's positive test rate which is at 3 percent.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus also continues to drop and is now .59 which keeps the county well within the “likely decreasing” level,which means the rate of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current increase. The number .59 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person. The number is also well below number of .80 county officials stated would be a “good” number.
The number of active cases in Tulare County also continues to decline and was down to 896 as of Tuesday morning.
The state has reported there have been 71,124 cases in Tulare County since March 11, 2020. Tulare County Health and Human Services has reported there have been 71,089 cases in the county.
As of last week the county health department reported there have been 1,105 deaths in the county due to COVID-19. On Tuesday morning the state reported there have been 1,129 deaths due to COVID in the county. Sierra View has had 251 deaths due to COVID-19.
There have been 14.6 percent of county residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
OMICRON CONCERN
With the omicron virus causing a surge of cases in much of the nation officials in California are trying to gauge how hard this state will be hit. Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious diseases expert for UC San Francisco told the Los Angeles Times the Central Valley could have the highest increase of hospitalizations due to omicron in the state due to its relatively low vaccination rate as compared to the rest of the state.
That would be similar to last year's Delta surge in which the Valley's peak hospitalization rate reached twice as much as Southern California's and three times as much as the Bay Area.
Breakthrough omicron cases could still occur with those who are fully vaccinated but they should be better protect against omicron than the unvaccinated, who will be at higher risk for hospitalization or death. Health experts say those who have been fully vaccinated and have had their booster shots are the best protected against the omicron virus.