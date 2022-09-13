Non-profit organizations can apply for one-time State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, SLFRF, being offered by the County of Tulare through funds it has received from the federal American Rescue Plan.
Projects or programs that help Tulare County residents and communities respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and a COVID-19 public health emergency are eligible to be funded.
The application period is now open and will remain open for 30 calendar days, closing on October 12, at 5 p.m.
At its July 26 board meeting, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors allocated about $1 million of its SLFRF for eligible non-profit organizations that serve the residents of Tulare County. Eligible non-profit organizations must have served the community throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic within the time period of March 4, 2020, to June 15, 2021. In addition, proposals must also fall within one or more of the following general categories: 1) Support Public Health/Address Negative Economic Impacts; and 2) Premium Pay for Essential Workers.
Tulare County Health and Human Services has been designated to administer this latest American Rescue Plan Act funding program. For any questions or assistance with the application process, organizations can contact Katarina Serna at (559) 624-8001 or at:kserna1@tularecounty.ca.gov. The application form that must completed can be found at: https://forms.office.com/g/tTr5qE82Gr.
For additional information on the American Rescue Plan Act Final Recovery Plan, visit Tulare County’s ARPA webpage at: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/county/arp-and-bos-newsletter/american-rescue-plan-act-final-recovery-plan-2022/.