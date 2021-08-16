Tulare County could face a grim next few weeks when it comes to COVID-19.
The state has also reported new deaths having occurred in Tulare County during this latest surge due to the more infectious Delta Variant. As of Sunday the state reported there were 856 deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19.
For some time now the number of deaths in Tulare County was at 853. And the state forecast for the number of deaths in Tulare County in the next month is grim.
The state projects by September 14 Tulare County would have 108 more deaths, bringing the total to 964.
Tulare County Health and Human Services provides a more detailed update on the status of COVID-19 in Tulare County on a weekly basis every Wednesday. As of last Wednesday The health department reported there were 853 deaths in Tulare County.
Deaths that occur will be the last indicator of how serious this latest surge will be.
The county’s R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus has also risen significantly. It’s now 1.2, indicating the rate of spread of the virus is “likely increasing.” That mean the virus is expected to increase at a higher rate in the future than its current rate.
The state’s R number is 1.09 which indicates the rate of spread of the virus is “likely stable” but again that’s already based on a high rate.
The county’s daily rate of cases is still well below the state rate but continues to rise and will go higher as there’s a 7-day lag when measuring the rate. The county’s 7-day average is 18.5 cases per 100,000.
That puts the county well over the Center for Disease Control’s case rate for a high transmission weekly rate of more than 100 cases per 100,000.
Fifty-six of the 58 counties in the state meet the CDC’s standard for having a high transmission rate. Only two counties don’t, tiny Modoc which has a moderate rate and even tinier Alpine which has a low rate.
The state’s case rate is 25.7 per 100,000.
But Tulare County has a higher positive test rate than the state. As of Sunday Tulare County had an 8.0 percent positive test rate while the state has a 6.4 percent positive test rate.
The health department is now updating the number of overall and active cases on a daily basis, something it resumed doing on August 2.
There continues to be a significant increase in active cases. As of Friday the health department reported there were 1,303 active cases in Tulare County.
As of Friday the health department reported the number of overall cases since March 11, 2020 in the county was 51,734. As of Saturday the state reported the overall number of cases in Tulare County was 51,770.
About 10.6 percent of Tulare County residents have had COVID.
The CDC has recommended everyone in counties with a substantial or high transmission rate regardless of vaccination status wear a mask indoors. While the state has stopped short of a mandate it also recommends everyone in the state wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.
The number of hospitalizations in the county also continued to rise. As of Sunday the state reported Tulare County had 107 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and only 15 ICU beds available.