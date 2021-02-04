According to the daily report published by the Tulare County Health and Human on Wednesday, the number of overall cases in the county increased by 143 cases since Tuesday. Since March 11 there have been 45,541 total COVID-19 cases in Tulare County.
The number of active cases continues to fall in Tulare County. The number of active cases declined by 87 from the previous day. There are now 2,781 people in Tulare County who actively have cases of COVID-19.
Despite active cases declining, there continues to be a significant rise in the number of deaths. Tulare County now has 619 deaths due to COVID-19, an increase of 13 deaths from Tuesday’s report.
The number of recoveries increased by 217 on Wednesday. There are now 42,141 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
There have been 6,708 cases ages 0-17, 7,088 cases ages 18-25, 12,828 cases ages 26-40, 14,157 cases ages 41-64 and 4,734 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 25,003 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,152 who have been Caucasian, 896 have been Asian, 320 have been African American, 285 have been Native American, 1,489 have been multi-race and 11,396 are unknown.
There are 406 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
Tulare County Health Officials Urge Residents Not to Gather for Super Bowl Sunday
The COVID-19 virus continues to spread in Tulare County, and Public Health officials urge residents to stay home for Super Bowl Sunday and not gather with others outside of your immediate household. To protect yourselves and loved ones, it is imperative that you gather with only those who live within your immediate household if you are watching the Super Bowl this Sunday.
Although COVID-19 hospitalizations and case rates are on a downward trend, COVID-19 continues to pose a significant risk to the health of our communities and to our most vulnerable populations. Hospitalizations have decreased in the county; however, there are still over 140 individuals currently hospitalized for COVID-19. Tulare County Public Health continues to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible, based on available supply, and encourages residents to adhere to the public health guidelines by not gathering in order to make necessary impacts in combating and slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Officials strongly encourage everyone to get tested for COVID-19; testing is free and available to anyone. Tulare County has three community testing sites, located in Dinuba, Por
terville, and Tulare. Appointments for testing can be made by phone at 1-888-634-1123 and online at https:// lhi.care/covidtesting. Public health officials encourage those going to get tested for COVID-19 to wear a face mask or facial covering for protection.
COVID-19 cases have been seen to spike in Tulare County following holiday and celebration gatherings, so to avoid another spike in cases, public health officials are urging residents to cooperate and stay home.
To reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Tulare County, everyone must practice both social and physical distancing of six feet or more between persons and not participate in social gatherings of any kind. Residents must always wear a face mask or covering while outside the home in public settings and in environments where physical distancing is not possible. In addition, everyone is encouraged to frequently wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer, regularly disinfect hightouch surfaces, and stay home if you are sick or instructed to isolate/quarantine by a medical or public health professional.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov