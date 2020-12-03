On Wednesday morning the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency reported another increase in cases. The health department reported the total number of overall cases in Tulare County increased to 21,778 cases on Wednesday.
There was also a noticeable jump in the number of active cases, as it was reported that the amount increased by 132. There are now 1,915 people in Tulare County who actively have COVID-19. The health department also reported that currently, 99 individuals are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are currently 562 active cases in skilled nursing facilities across Tulare County.
The number of recoveries increased by 312 on Wednesday. There are now 19,549 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported two new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 314. The state model projects Tulare County to have 341 deaths by December 31.
Since March 11, there have been 3,883 cases in the Porterville area, 246 cases in Terra Bella, 315 cases in Strathmore, 784 cases in Lindsay, 78 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 3,564 cases in Tulare, 2,197 cases in Dinuba, 163 case in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 384 cases in Pixley, 145 cases in Tipton, 899 cases in Earlimart, 625 cases in Farmersville, 473 cases in Exeter, 364 cases in Woodlake, 425 cases in Cutler, 757 cases in Orosi,
47 cases in Goshen, 111 cases in Traver, 16 cases in the Reedley area and 5 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 2,528 cases in one region, 1,496 cases in another region and 1,828 cases in a third region.
There have been 3,098 cases ages 0-17, 3,455 cases ages 18-25, 6,245 cases ages 26-40, 6,752 cases ages 41-64 and 2,216 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 12,453 cases who have been Hispanic, 2,299 have been Caucasian, 401 have been Asian, 115 have been African American, 101 have been Native American, 450 have been multi-race and 5,959 are unknown.
There are currently 731 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
No-cost services for CSET’S Healthy Harvest families affected by COVID-19
CSET’S Healthy Harvest program provides Tulare County agricultural and food industry workers and their families with essential COVID-19 resources to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Families will receive information about COVID-19 safety precautions and preventative healthcare information and techniques to prevent the spread of infections. For workers who have come in contact or tested positive for COVID-19 (and do not require hospitalization), we may refer them to a temporary and safe place to quarantine at no-cost if they are unable to do so at home. Distance learning opportunities will be made available to the children of enrolled families. Children will be eligible to participate in weekly virtual sessions with an assigned tutor for additional school support. Additionally, families and their children will gain access to information about family support services, rental or mortgage assistance, utility bill assistance, and employment services through CSET’S range of services.
“CSET’S Family Resource Center team is honored to participate in the Central Valley Healthy Harvest efforts to keep local agricultural workers and their families safe during the pandemic,” said Director of Community Initiatives, Raquel Gomez Collins. “We are working closely with the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency, Proteus, Family Resources Centers Network, and other agencies across Tulare County. We are all working together to ensure agricultural industry and food production workers and their families are equipped with critical resources during the pandemic – we are dedicated to protecting and strengthening the wellbeing of our community during these challenging times.”
Priority enrollment will be granted to eligible applicants who live in Tulare, Pixley, or Earlimart and surrounding areas. Specifically, those who work in agricultural industries, such as farmworkers and food processing employees where social distancing is a challenge. To be eligible for the program, the applicant or someone in their immediate household must demonstrate proof of a COVID-19 related hardship. This includes loss of job, lay-off, or reduced hours/wages due to COVID-19. Additional COVID-19 hardships may include the inability to work due to a child’s distance learning or childcare services closure/ limited enrollment. Documentation of COVID-19 related hardship will be needed to approve application.
More information about CSET’S Healthy Harvest services and the application process is available by calling (559) 366-9382 or visiting www.cset.org/covid19.