Tulare County Health officials had said it could be November before Tulare County could move into the next least restrictive category as far as the state's COVID-19 standards are concerned.
But based on the continued data, there's hope Tulare County can move into the next least restrictive category sooner than that.
There was another considerable drop in Tulare County's case rate per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period. Tulare County Health and Human Services reported that number dropped to 10.5 cases per 100 residents over the weekend, a decline of 3.2 since its last report.
Tulare County is currently in the most restrictive category, the purple category. For the county to move into the next least restrictive category — red — it would need to average 7 cases per 100,000 residents.
The county would also still need to lower its positive test rate to move into the red category but that data also looks encouraging. In its latest update the county is reporting it has a 9.3 percent positive test rate. For the county to move into the red category it would need to average a positive test rate of 8 percent or below.
Tulare County is also well on track to having schools who have applied for a waiver to provide in-person instruction for grades K-6. Tulare County must average less than 14 cases per 100,000 residents through the end of next week for that to happen.
Terra Bella's Zion Lutheran School became the latest school approved to begin offering in-person instruction to grades K-2. Six schools in Tulare County have been approved to provide in-person instruction for grades K-2, including St. Anne's School, which began in-person instruction for those students on Monday.
Saucelito Elementary School has also been granted provisional approval by the county to provide in-person instruction for grades K-2. That approval is currently being reviewed by the California Department of Public Health.
For an update on the status of school waivers visit https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/school-resources/
County health officials continue to stress though residents in the county need to remain diligent for the downward trend on COVID-19 stats to continue.
There was also a slight drop in the number of active cases in Tulare County. The number of people who now have COVID-19 in Tulare County has dropped to 463, a decline of three over the weekend.
The department did report four more deaths over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 251. The state model projects Tulare County to have 287 deaths by October 14.
Tulare County's R number did dip back down a bit as its back down to .85, indicating the rate of spread of the virus is “likely decreasing,” meaning the rate of increase is expected to be lower than its current rate. The number .85 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
Tulare County has now had a total of 15,270 cases, an increase of 156 over the weekend. That's a little more than 50 per day over the three-day period, the lowest increase in quite a while.
The number of recoveries in Tulare County also continues to increase. Tulare County has now had 14,556 people who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, an increase of 155 over the weekend.
The health department also reported the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County has come back down to 46.
As of Friday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had eight COVID-19 hospitalizations and two patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View has had 41 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported six of its 10 ICU beds were in use and four of its 19 ventilators were in use. Sierra View reported it now has three employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 43 employees who have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 313 positive tests.
As of Friday, Visalia's Kaweah Delta Hospital reported it had 37 COVID-19 hospitalizations of which four were in ICU.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 nursing home patients in Tulare County is 571.
There have been 2,410 cases in the Porterville area, 156 cases in Terra Bella, 205 cases in Strathmore, 635 cases in Lindsay, 44 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 134 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 277 cases in Pixley, 630 cases in Earlimart, 86 cases in Tipton, 2,398 cases in Tulare, 1,715 cases in Dinuba, 449 cases in Farmersville, 303 cases in Exeter, 267 cases in Woodlake, 305 cases in Cutler, 560 cases in Orosi, 40 cases in Goshen, 80 cases in Traver, 14 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 1,934 cases in one region, 1,053 cases in another region and 1,241 cases in a third region.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 5,056 cases due to person-to-person contact and 10,146 cases are under investigation.
There have been 2,115 cases ages 0-17, 2,419 cases ages 18-25, 4,406 cases ages 26-40, 4,754 cases ages 41-64 and 1,569 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 8,678 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,453 have been Caucasian, 266 have been Asian, 64 have been African American, 39 have been Native American, 285 have been multi-race and 4,485 are unknown.
There are 395 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has an overall rate of a little more than 3.2 cases per 100 residents or 3.2 percent.