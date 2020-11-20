An encouraging sign came for Tulare County when there was virtually no increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tulare County.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Friday there are now 1,027 people in Tulare County who have COVID-19. That's an increase of just three cases over the 1,024 that was reported the previous day.
The number of overall cases and the number of recoveries increased by about the same amount on Friday. There are now 18,343 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, an increase of 117 over the previous day.
The number of cases increased by 120. Since March 11 there have been 19,673 COVID-19 cases in Tulare County.
So as far as moving from the worst tier, the purple tier, to the next least restrictive tier, the red tier, Tulare County made no real progress on Friday and still remains a long ways away from moving into the red tier.
Tulare County meets the standard for moving into the red tier when it comes to its overall positive test rate and its equity metric positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas. But as far as the number of cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period to move into the red tier, Tulare County is still far away from meeting that standard.
Tulare County needs to reduce its number of cases to 7 per 100,000 and right now its official rate is 17.6 per 100,000.
When Tulare County meets all the standards it must maintain those numbers for two weeks to move into the red tier. Restaurants could then open indoors at 25 percent capacity, churches could open indoors at 25 percent capacity, movie theaters could open on a limited basis and schools could reopen for all students.
As far as local schools reopening for grades K-6, Springville has been approved by the county to do so and its waiver is being reviewed by the state. Woodville is still waiting for its waiver to be approved by the county.
Burton School District and Porterville Unified School District have been cleared to reopen for grades K-6. Burton has set a tentative reopening date of January 11 while Porterville hopes to open up to three elementary schools at least a couple weeks before Christmas break.
The health department reported no more deaths on Friday, leaving the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 at 303. The state model projects Tulare County to have 325 deaths by December 20.
The county has data on 300 deaths of which 233 were 65 or older, 63 were between the ages of 41 and 64 and four were under the age of 41. There have been 119 deaths related to nursing homes and 181 deaths not related to nursing homes.
Another indication that the overall situation isn't improving is Tulare County's R number continues to rise and remains exactly the same as the state's R number at 1.18. That indications Tulare County's rate of increase is “likely increasing,” meaning cases are expected to increase at an even higher level than the current rate.
The number 1.18 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
Since March 11 there have been 3,376 cases in the Porterville area, 215 cases in Terra Bella, 283 cases in Strathmore, 742 cases in Lindsay, 58 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 3,206 cases in Tulare, 2,052 cases in Dinuba, 585 cases in Farmersville, 426 cases in Exeter, 339 cases in Woodlake, 399 cases in Cutler, 709 cases in Orosi, 47 cases in Goshen, 104 cases in Traver, 16 cases in the Reedley area, 11 cases in Orange Cove,781 cases in Earlimart, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 123 cases in Tipton and 342 cases in Pixley.
In Visalia there have been 2,339 cases in one region, 1,356 cases in another region and 1,619 cases in a third region.
There have been 2,795 cases ages 0-17, 3,130 cases ages 18-25, 5,632 cases ages 26-40, 6,128 cases ages 41-64 and 1,978 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 11,378 cases who have been Hispanic, 2004 have been Caucasian, 367 have been Asian, 101 have been African American, 73 have been Native American, 404 have been multi-race and 5,346 are unknown.
There are 803 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of nearly 470,000 people, Tulare County has a rate of about 4.2 cases per 100 residents or 4.2 percent.
CURFEW BEGINS TODAY
The curfew California has implemented for purple counties, including Tulare County, goes into effect today.
The curfew being referred to as a limited “stay at home” policy essentially prohibits nonessential activities such as large gatherings from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew will be in effect until at least December 21.
“Essential” activities such as walking the dog or picking up takeout will still be allowed. But restaurants can no longer be open for outdoor dining after 10 p.m.