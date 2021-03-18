There was virtually no change in active cases or the case rate in Tulare County on Thursday.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported a slight drop of 6 in the number of active cases. There are now 646 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County is now in the red tier and really moved no closer to entering the next least restrictive tier, the orange tier, on Thursday. Tulare County's unofficial, active case rate remained the same at 6.8 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0068 percent.
For Tulare County to meet the orange tier standard it must reduce its case rate to 6 per 100,000. When California reaches four million vaccine doses administered in its most disadvantaged areas, then the 6 per 100,000 rate would meet the orange tier guideline. Tulare County must also reduce its positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas from 6.2 percent to 5.3 percent to move into the orange tier.
The health department reported there were 52 recoveries on Thursday. There are now 47,303 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported three more deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 791. The county has data on 784 deaths of which 592 were ages 65 and older, 176 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40.
One child in Tulare County has died due to complications with COVID-19. There have been 191 deaths related to nursing homes and 593 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 158 deaths due to COVID-19.
The health department reported 49 new cases on Thursday. Since March 11 there have been 48,740 cases in Tulare County.
There was a significant increase in Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus. But Tulare County Health and Human Services Tim Lutz has said this could happen due to the R number hitting a “plateau.”
Tulare County's R number is still in the “likely decreasing” category, meaning the rate of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current rate of increase. The county's R number has increased from .62 to .71 which represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
Since March 11 there have been 9,868 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 156 cases in Springville, 707 cases in Terra Bella, 621 cases in Strathmore, 1,790 cases in Lindsay, 8,672 cases in Tulare, 4,149 cases in Dinuba, 325 cases in Richgrove, 78 cases in Alpaugh, 364 cases in Tipton, 781 cases in Pixley, 1,449 cases in Earlimart, 1,154 cases in Farmersville, 1,037 cases in Exeter, 52 cases in Three Rivers, 901 cases in Woodlake, 745 cases in Cutler, 1,457 cases in Orosi, 90 cases in Goshen, 263 cases in Traver, 59 cases in the Reedley area, 21 cases in Orange Cove and 494 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,325 cases in one region, 3,503 cases in another region and 4,189 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,289 cases ages 0-17, 7,573 cases ages 18-25, 13,675 cases ages 26-40, 15,117 cases ages 41-64 and 5,059 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 27,184 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,796 have been Caucasian, 978 have been Asian, 346 have been African American, 321 have been Native American, 1,602 have been multi-race and 11,513 are unknown.
There are 127 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
On Wednesday Sierra View reported it had three COVID-19 patients and five patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported four of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported three of its 20 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it had one employee who has now tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 172 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 of which six were hospitalized. Sierra View has had a total of 1,171 positive tests.
GALAXY THEATRE OPENS TODAY
With movie theaters now able to open at 25 percent capacity in the red tier, Galaxy 9 Theatre in Porterville is reopening today. The theater will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the time being. For the schedule of movies being shown at the theater and to purchase tickets visit https://www.galaxytheatres.com/movie-theater/porterville