The number of cases continues to rise substantially. The rate of cases per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period continues to rise. And Tulare County's hospitals remain strained.
The situation as far as the status of COVID-19 in Tulare County remain unchanged on Thursday. On Thursday the availability of ICU beds in the San Joaquin Valley was reported to be at less than 1 percent at .7 percent.
For the stay-at-home order that was issued to be lifted, the ICU availability for the entire San Joaquin Valley must return to at least 15 percent. The stay-at-home order will remain in effect at least through December 27.
The situation did improve in Tulare County on Thursday as Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there were nine ICU beds available in the county, an improvement over the two to four that has been reported in recent days.
That would put Tulare County over the threshold for the stay-at-home order to be lifted at 17.6 percent. But again the entire region must be above 15 percent for the stay-at-home order to be lifted in Tulare County. And Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz has said the number of ICU beds available in Tulare County will fluctuate.
As of Thursday afternoon Sierra View Medical Center reported seven of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported it had 36 COVID-19 patients and nine patients suspected of having COVID-19.
Sierra View reported it now has 21 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, including two who are hospitalized, and 91 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 645 positive tests.
When the stay-at-home order is lifted Tulare County will return to the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. As far as the status of COVID-19 in Tulare County and how far away it's moving from being able to enter the next least restrictive tier, the red tier, is concerned, it was another rough day on Thursday.
The health department reported seven more deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 346. Sierra View has had 72 deaths due to COVID-19.
The county has data on 327 deaths of which 252 were ages 65 and older, 69 were ages 41-64 and four were under the age of 41. There have been 123 deaths related to nursing homes and 204 deaths not related to nursing homes.
Tulare County's case rate went up by another 6.7 on Thursday. The county's preliminary, unofficial rate is now 81.8 per 100,000. For Tulare County to move into the red tier, it must reduce that number to 7 per 100,000.
The number of active cases in Tulare County also increased by 383 on Thursday. There are now 5,525 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of overall cases increased by 400 on Thursday. Since March 11 there have been 27,790 cases in Tulare County.
The number of recoveries increased by just 10 on Thursday. There are now 21,916 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County's R that measures the rate of spread of the virus remains in the “likely increasing rapidly” category at 1.39. The number 1.39 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person. The state's R number is 1.16.
Since March 11 there have been 5,185 cases in the Porterville area, 340 cases in Terra Bella, 371 cases in Strathmore, 975 cases in Lindsay, 60 cases in Springville, 60 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 204 cases in Richgrove, 484 cases in Pixley, 186 cases in Tipton, 56 cases in Alpaugh, 968 cases in Earlimart, 4,723 cases in Tulare, 2,658 cases in Dinuba, 735 cases in Farmersville, 614 cases in Exeter, 471 cases in Woodlake, 28 cases in Three Rivers, 472 cases in Cutler, 893 cases in Orosi, 56 cases in Goshen, 155 cases in Traver, 27 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 3,131 cases in one region, 1,971 cases in another region and 2,402 cases in a third region.
There have been 3,951 cases ages 0-17, 4,369 cases ages 18-25, 8,015 cases ages 26-40, 8,583 cases ages 41-64 and 2,858 cases 65 and older.
There have been 15,713 cases who have been Hispanic, 3,336 have been Caucasian, 529 have been Asian, 166 have been African American, 129 have been Native American, 705 have been multi-race and 7,212 are unknown.
There are 483 people in Tulare County in self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
SAN FRANCISCO'S MANDATORY QUARANTINE
Effective today those traveling from outside of the Bay Area into San Francisco must quarantine for 10 days. A violation of the order is a misdemeanor. Medical workers, first responders and essential workers are exempt.