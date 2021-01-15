Tulare County reached a grim milestone on Friday as it surpassed 500 deaths due to COVID-19.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported seven more deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19.
Tulare County has data on 454 deaths of which 353 were ages 65 and older, 93 were ages 41-64 and eight were under the age of 41. There have been 148 deaths related to nursing homes and 306 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 109 deaths due to COVID-19.
The number of active cases went down for a second straight day as a large increase in recoveries outnumbered a large increase in overall cases. The health department reported a decline in 152 active cases on Friday. There are now 5,421 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported an increase of 598 recoveries on Friday. There are now 34,254 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The number of overall cases increased by 453 on Friday. Since March 11 there have been 40,176 cases in Tulare County.
The ICU availability for the San Joaquin Valley continues to officially be at 0 percent. On Friday, Tulare County reported there was one ICU bed, 1.9 percent, available in the county. On Thursday, Sierra View reported nine of its 10 ICU beds were in use.
Sierra View reported eight of its 23 ventilators were in use. Sierra View reported it now has 10 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, including five who are hospitalized.
There are 142 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 908 positive tests.
For the stay-at-home order to be lifted, the ICU availability for the entire San Joaquin Valley must be projected to be at least 15 percent in four weeks.
Once the stay-at-home order is lifted, Tulare County will return to the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. To move into the next least restrictive tier, Tulare County must reduce its case rate to 7 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period. As of Friday, the health department reported Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate was 82.8 per 100,000.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus is 1, which puts the county in the “likely stable” category. But that means the spread of the virus is expected to continue to increase at its current high level.
The number 1 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person. The state's R number is .97.
Since March 11 there have been 7,865 cases in the Porterville area, 35 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 548 cases in Terra Bella, 99 cases in Springville, 527 cases in Strathmore, 1,499 cases in Lindsay, 258 cases in Richgrove, 64 cases in Alpaugh, 657 cases in Pixley, 292 cases in Tipton, 1,224 cases in Earlimart, 7,117 cases in Tulare, 3,531 cases in Dinuba, 995 cases in Farmersville, 867 cases in Exeter, 42 cases in Three Rivers, 735 cases in Woodlake, 635 cases in Cutler, 1,200 cases in Orosi, 203 cases in Traver, 79 cases in Goshen, 48 cases in the Reedley area, 17 cases in Orange Cove and 418 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 4,444 cases in one region, 2,900 cases in another region and 3,497 cases in a third region.
There have been 5,810 cases ages 0-17, 6,313 cases ages 18-25, 11,419 cases ages 26-40, 12,439 cases ages 41-64 and 4,176 cases 65 and older.
There have been 21,942 cases who have been Hispanic, 5,272 have been Caucasian, 776 have been Asian, 269 have been African American, 239 have been Native American and 1,305 are unknown.
There are 310 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of 8.4 cases per 100 residents or 8.4 percent.
VACCINE ISSUES
Tulare County Health and Human Services continues to have issues in trying to roll out the administration of vaccines while dealing with changing guidelines and a limited supply. The county has asked for patience from the public when it comes to the vaccine rollout.
Seniors ages 75 and older who are in Phase 1B have begun to receive notifications from the county they can now receive the vaccine. But they're still have trouble when they call 211 to try to schedule an appointment.
The county is using its general information number 211 on COVID-19 to direct those who are seeking information on vaccines.
As of Friday morning, the county's vaccine website was still accepting registrations for the vaccine only for those in Phase 1A.
On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a policy that all those ages 65 and older were eligible for the vaccine as well. The county released a statement saying it was still trying to adjust to meet the updated state guidelines.
County officials also said they're in the process of establishing “mass” vaccination sites at Porterville College, Visalia's College of the Sequoias and Tulare's International Ag Center.
Tulare County's website on vaccines can be found at https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
Those who want notifications on when they would be eligible for a vaccine can sign up at https://arcg.is/0KKez4
It should be noted the website contains the numeral zero and not a capital O.
Medically trained volunteers who want to assist in the administration of vaccines can visit https://bit.ly/3nF2Pp8 Others who want to help with the vaccination effort can visit https://bit.ly/38D21fY