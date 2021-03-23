Tulare County is on the cusp of meeting the guidelines to enter into the Orange Tier.
“We may well be going into the orange tier,” Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz said. “We're just starting to get close to the place to be in the orange tier.”
Lutz said he hopes Tulare County will be in the orange tier within the next month. Lutz made that announcement during his weekly update on the status of COVID-19 in the county at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Tulare County is now in the red tier and continues to move closer to meeting the orange tier guidelines. Lutz announced on Tuesday the county's official case rate as released by the state was 6.3 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0063 percent.
That's just over the case rate of 6 per 100,000 needed to move into the orange tier when California administers 4 million vaccine doses to its most disadvantaged areas. Lutz announced on Tuesday the state had administered 2.82 million doses to its most disadvantaged areas. On Monday, Tulare County reported an even lower unoffical, preliminary case rate of 4.9 per 100,000.
Tulare County meets the orange tier guidelines when it comes to its positive test rates. Lutz said the county's overall positive test rate is 2.9 percent which is the lowest it's been since the beginning of the pandemic, Lutz said. Tulare County's positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas also now meets orange tier guidelines as it has fallen to 4.3 percent.
In the orange tier, sectors such as restaurants, movie theaters and churches will be able to expand the capacity of their indoor operations from 25 percent to 50 percent or a maximum of 200 people. Gyms would also be able to expand their capacity from 10 percent to 25 percent.
STRIKE UP THE BAND
The state continues to relent on its guidelines as it's now essentially allowing such groups as school bands, choirs, drumlines and drama to perform at outdoor activities when it comes to the youth and adult recreational activities that are allowed. Band, choir, drumline and drama are now considered “low contact youth recreation activities.”
So bands can now perform at football games. Last week the state relented in allowing cheerleaders to perform on the sidelines at football games. The California Department of Public Health released the following brief statement on the adjusted guidelines, “Band, drumline, choir and drama are low contact activities.”
Lutz said the state is also working on adjusting the guidelines when it comes to fans who are allowed to attend activities and sporting events. The current guidelines call for one adult per participant to be allowed to attend an event. It's likely the state will adjust the guidelines to allow more family members to attend events.
BY THE NUMBERS
Since March 11 there have been 48,878 cases in Tulare County. There were 229 cases during the last week and the number of cases increased by 46 on Tuesday over the previous day.
Lutz said the number of active cases which are now at about 550 continue to decline. “Active cases continue the trend in the right direction,” Lutz said.
Lutz said there have now been 801 deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19. That's an increase of two over the previous day.
The state and county use different methods in measuring the number of cases and deaths in the county. The state figure for total cases in Tulare County is lower at 48,074, but its figure for deaths for the county is higher at 807.
The county has data on 784 deaths of which 592 were ages 65 and over, 176 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40. One child has died in Tulare County due to complications with COVID-19.
There have been 191 deaths related to nursing homes and 593 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 159 deaths due to COVID-19.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus remained at .77 as the county has been in the “likely decreasing” category for some time., meaning the rate of spread of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current increase. The number .77 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
While the county's R number has gone up recently, Lutz said that could be “indicating the plateau” when it comes to the number. And Lutz noted Tulare County's R number is the lowest in the San Joaquin Valley.
“We'll continue to watch that,” said Lutz about the county's R number. But he added about .77, “still a very good number.”
On Monday Sierra View reported it had four COVID-19 patients and 10 patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported none of its ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported one of its 20 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has one employee who has tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 172 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 of which six were hospitalized. Sierra View has had a total of 1,181 positive tests.
With a population of about 477,000 people Tulare County has had an overall case rate of 10.2 percent.