Tulare County continues to move closer to the orange tier.
The county now officially meets the criteria to move into the orange tier once California administers 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to its most disadvantaged areas. But regardless, based on the current trend, Tulare County may be able to move into the orange tier a week from today.
The state released its official case rate for Tulare County on Tuesday and the county now has a rate of 4.8 per 100,000 over the past seven days or .0048 percent. That's below the 6 per 100,000 needed to move into the orange tier once the state administers 4 million doses to its most disadvantaged areas.
The official case rate fell from 6.3 per 100,000 a week ago. And Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate has fallen below the threshold to move into the orange of 4 per 100,000 if the state has yet to reach 4 million doses for its most disadvantaged areas.
Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate is 3.8 per 100,000, a drop of .3 from the previous day. So if the trend continues, the county will be able to move into the orange tier a week from today.
Tulare County's positive test rates are well within the orange tier guidelines. The county's overall positive test rate is 2.3 percent.
That's actually close of meeting the guideline for the least restrictive tier, yellow, which is 2 percent. The county's overall positive test rate was 3 percent last week. The county's positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas is 3.5 percent, down from 4.3 percent last week.
Tulare County is now in the red tier in which various sectors can conduct indoor operations at 25 percent capacity or 100 people. That goes up to 50 percent or 200 people in the orange tier. The yellow tier allows indoor businesses to operate with far less restrictions.
There was a slight drop of six in the number of active cases in Tulare County on Tuesday. Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there are now 408 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported no deaths on Tuesday, leaving the total of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County at 809. The state which has a different method of measuring deaths, has the county having 815 deaths due to COVID-19.
The county has data on all 809 deaths it has reported with 609 deaths ages 65 and older, 183 ages 41-64 and 15 ages 26-40.
The health department announced a second death under the age of 26 on Tuesday. One child had previously died in Tulare County due to complications with COVID-19.
No other information was provided on the second death under the age of 26. Sierra View Medical Center has had 160 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 193 deaths related to nursing homes and 616 deaths not related to nursing homes.
The state also has Tulare County with a lower number of overall cases than the county at 48,226. The county health department reported on Tuesday the county has had 49,039 cases since March 11, 2020. The department reported 34 new cases on Tuesday.
The department reported the number of recoveries increased by 40 on Tuesday. There are now 47,822 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus and has been in the “likely category” for some time also came down for the second straight day on Tuesday. The county's R number is now .71 which represents the average number of people would would be infected by one infected person. “Likely decreasing” means the rate of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current rate of increase.
Since March 11 there have been 9,918 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 157 cases in Springville, 712 cases in Terra Bella, 620 cases in Strathmore, 1,794 cases in Lindsay, 8,744 cases in Tulare, 4,188 cases in Dinuba, 325 cases in Richgrove, 79 cases in Alpaugh, 784 cases in Pixley, 366 cases in Tipton, 1,455 cases in Earlimart, 1,157 cases in Farmersville, 1,041 cases in Exeter, 52 cases in Three Rivers, 904 cases in Woodlake, 747 cases in Cutler, 1,488 cases in Orosi, 90 cases in Goshen, 267 cases in Traver, 60 cases in the Reedley area, 22 cases in Orange Cove and 496 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,356 cases in one region, 3,521 cases in another region and 4,222 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,341 cases ages 0-17, 7,615 cases ages 18-25, 13,761 cases ages 26-40, 15,214 cases ages 41-64 and 5,081 cases ages 65 and older.
On Monday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had two COVID-19 patients and nine patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported six of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported four of its 20 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has one employees who has tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 173 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had 1,189 positive tests.
There have been 27,388 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,856 have been Caucasian, 989 have been Asian, 349 have been African American, 321 have been Native American, 1,623 have been multi-race and 11,513 are unknown.
With a population of about 477,000 people Tulare County has had an overall case rate of 10.3 percent.
LOSING A PORTERVILLE LEADER
Today is the one-year anniversary of the first death in Tulare County due to COVID-19. Larry Lindgren died at the age of 77 on March 31, 2020. Lindgren was a long-time community leader in Porterville and was the long-time owner of Lindgren's Jewelers in Porterville.