Based on the statistics reported by Tulare County Health and Human Services on Monday, the county may now be past the worst of the most recent surge.
While there are still factors like large gatherings that could have happened due to the Super Bowl and mutant variants to consider, the stats reported on Monday were definitely encouraging.
The health department reported there were still six deaths over the weekend, bringing the total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 651. That's an average of two per day over the weekend, which is far less than the previously reported 13 per day which was reported for three straight days.
The county has data on 588 deaths of which 452 were ages 65 and older, 122 were ages 41-64 and 13 were ages 26-40. One child in Tulare County has died due to complications with COVID-19.
There have been 171 deaths related to nursing homes and 417 deaths not related to nursing homes. There have been 132 deaths at Sierra View Medical Center.
Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate dropped to 31 per 100,000 over a 7-day period, a decline of 6.0 over the weekend.
Tulare County is now in the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. In order for the county to move into the next least restrictive tier, the red tie, it must reduce its rate to 7 cases per 100,000.
There was also a huge decline in active cases. Active cases dropped by 432 over the weekend. There are now 2,095 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19
In addition, there was a huge increase in the number of recoveries. There were 725 recoveries over the weekend. There are now 43,387 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The increase in the number of overall cases continues to decline as well. The number of cases increased basically by 100 per day over the weekend as the number of cases increased by 299. Since March 11 there have been 46,133 cases in Tulare County.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus has essentially remained the same over the last week at .79, putting the county in the “likely decreasing” category. Than means the rate of increase is expected to be lower than its current level. The number .79 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
Since March 11 there have been 9,270 cases in the Porterville area, 674 cases in Terra Bella, 139 cases in Springville, 600 cases in Strathmore, 1,743 cases in Lindsay, 40 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 8,125 cases in Tulare, 3,935 cases in Dinuba, 309 cases in Richgrove, 745 cases in Pixley, 76 cases in Alpaugh, 342 cases in Tipton, 1,368 cases in Earlimart, 1,119 cases in Farmersville, 973 cases in Exeter, 51 cases in Three Rivers, 851 cases in Woodlake, 720 cases in Cutler, 1,359 cases in Orosi, 87 cases in Goshen, 234 cases in Traver, 57 cases in the Reedley area, 19 cases in Orange Cove and 479 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,060 cases in one region, 3322 cases in another region and 4,000 cases in a third region.
There have been 6,815 cases ages 0-17, 7,173 cases ages 18-25, 12,981 cases ages 26-40, 14,332 cases ages 41-64 and 4,806 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 25,352 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,297 have been Caucasian, 908 have been Asian, 323 have been African American, 293 have been Native American, 1,518 have been multi-race and 11,447 are unknown.
There are 396 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
On Friday Sierra View reported it had 28 COVID-19 patients and eight patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported seven of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported eight of its 25 respirators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has five employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 162 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 1,057 positive tests.
With a population of about 470,000 people Tulare County has had a rate of 9.7 cases per 100 residents or 9.7 percent.
VACCINE INFORMATION
Those seeking information on vaccines can call (559) 685-2260 or visit https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/