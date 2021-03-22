Tulare County is closing in on the orange tier.
The county is now in the red tier but based on statistics released by Tulare County Health and Human Services, the county is now closing in on moving into the next least restrictive tier, the orange tier.
The health department reported a significant decline in the county's unofficial, preliminary case rate on Monday. The case rate declined by 1.7 over the weekend. It fell to 4.9 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0049 percent.
That case rate would meet the orange tier guideline of a case rate that's 6 or less per 100,000 once California administers 4 million vaccine doses to its most disadvantaged areas. Based on what the county released on Monday it would be expected Tulare County would have a case rate below 6 per 100,000 when the state releases its official figures for the county today.
Tulare County already meets the orange tier guidelines with an overall positive test rate of 3.5 percent. Tulare County must reduce its positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas to 5.3 percent to move into the orange tier.
Tulare County's positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas is 6.2 percent. If that figure comes down to at least 5.3 percent today, Tulare County should meet the orange tier guidelines — once California administers 4 million doses to its most disadvantaged areas.
Once Tulare County moves into the orange tier, the capacity for sectors such as restaurants, churches and movie theaters to operate indoors would be raised from 25 percent to 50 percent with a maximum of 200 people. Gyms would also be able to raise their capacities from 10 to 25 percent.
Over the 3-day weekend, Tulare County also reported its lowest daily increase it has in some time at slightly more than 20 cases per day. The health department reported 62 new cases over the weekend.
But the health department did report a sizeable increase in recoveries. The number of recovers increased by 123. There are now 47,483 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The number of active cases also decreased by 67 over the weekend. There are now 550 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus has been in the “likely decreasing” category for some time is now at .77 which represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person. “Likely decreasing” means the rate of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current rate of increase.
STATE, COUNTY DATA
The state continues to have a lower number of cases for Tulare County than the county's health department — but also has a higher number of deaths.
The state now has Tulare County with a total of 48,060 cases. The county health department now reports since March 11 there have been 48,832 cases in the county.
The state reported on Monday Tulare County has had 807 deaths due to COVID-19 while the county health department reported on Monday the county has had 799 deaths due to COVID-19.
The county's health department said differences in the county and state's date are due in large part to when the state and county collect the data.
“Any reporting discrepancies between state agency reports and local Tulare County reports are often due to simply timing issues for when the data is captured by each reporting organization,” the county stated. “The amount of COVID data and reports government agencies are providing for fully public transparency is nothing like we have ever seen before.
“It's important for everyone to know that ultimately both state and county agencies will have the same data points, however because data is rapidly changing and being entered into reporting systems in real time, the numbers will not match exactly every one moment of the day.”
The county also stated its process of reporting COVID-19 deaths is essentially more thorough than the state process which causes the county to report deaths at a slower rate than the state.
“In regards to death reports, Tulare County Public Health conducts full investigation of every COVID related death, so our death reports will be slightly delayed compared to state agency reports due to those thorough investigations,” the county stated.
The county health department reported six more deaths over the weekend. The county has data on 784 deaths of which 592 were ages 65 and older, 176 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40.
One child in Tulare County has died due to COVID-19 complications. There have been 191 deaths related to nursing homes and 593 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 159 deaths due to COVID-19.
Since March 11 there have been 9,886 case in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 708 cases in Terra Bella, 156 cases in Springville, 620 cases in Strathmore, 1,791 cases in Lindsay, 8,695 cases in Tulare, 4,153 cases in Dinuba, 325 cases in Richgrove, 79 cases in Alpaugh, 784 cases in Pixley, 364 cases in Tipton, 1,455 cases in Earlimart, 1,156 cases in Farmersville, 1,039 cases in Exeter, 52 cases in Three Rivers, 902 cases in Woodlake, 746 cases in Cutler, 1,461 cases in Orosi, 90 cases in Goshen, 264 cases in Traver, 60 cases in the Reedley area, 23 cases in Orange Cove and 494 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,329 cases on one region, 3,510 cases in another region and 4,200 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,309 cases ages 0-17, 7,585 cases ages 18-25, 13,700 cases ages 26-40, 15,148 cases ages 41-64 and 5,063 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 27,273 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,817 have been Caucasian, 982 have been Asian, 346 have been African American, 321 have been Native American, 1,611 have been multi-race and 11,482 are unknown.
On Monday Sierra View reported it has four COVID-19 patients and 10 patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported none of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported one of its 20 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has one employee who has tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 172 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 of which six were hospitalized. Sierra View has had a total of 1,181 positive tests.
With a population of about 477,000 people Tulare County has had an overall case rate of 10.2 percent.