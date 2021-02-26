Due to the fact that no increase in recoveries wes reported increase, the number of active COVID-19 cases ticked up again for a second straight day in Tulare County.
The county's case, rate, though, continues to gradually come down. But there was another large increase in deaths on Friday.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Friday the number of active cases increased by 73. There are now 1,232 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary rate fell to 11.8 cases per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period or .0118 percent. That's a decrease of 1.1 from the previous day.
Tulare County is in the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. For Tulare County to move into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier, it must reduce its case rate to 7 per 100,000.
Another positive development is Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus has fell to the lowest level it's been. Tulare County continues to be in the “likely decreasing” category as its R number has fallen to .70.
That means the rate of spread of the virus is expected to increase at a lower rate than it is now. The number .70 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
The health department, though, reported 12 more deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVD-19 to 758.
The county has date on 720 deaths of which 547 were ages 65 and older, 158 were ages 41-64 and 14 were ages 26-40. One child in Tulare County has died due to complications with COVID-19.
There have been 187 deaths related to nursing homes and 720 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 152 deaths due to COVID-19.
With no new recoveries reported the number of people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 remained the same at 45,879.
The number of overall cases increased by 85 on Friday. Since March 11 there have been 47,869 cases in Tulare County. Slightly more than one in 10 Tulare County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
There have been 9,686 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 692 cases in Terra Bella, 150 cases in Springville, 618 cases in Strathmore, 1,770 cases in Lindsay. 8,500 cases in Tulare, 4,085 cases in Dinuba, 324 cases in Richgrove, 78 cases in Alpaugh, 771 cases in Pixley, 359 cases in Tipton, 736 cases in Cutler, 1,416 cases in Orosi, 1,428 cases in Earlimart, 1,140 cases in Farmersville, 1,019 cases in Exeter, 51 cases in Three Rivers, 884 cases in Woodlake, 87 cases in Goshen, 224 cases in Traver, 57 cases in the Reedley area, 21 cases in Orange Cove and 488 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,217 cases in one region, 3,441 cases in another region and 4,120 cases in a third region.
There have ben 7,101 cases ages 0-17, 7,444 cases ages 18-25, 13,451 cases ages 26-40, 14,877 cases ages 41-64 and 4,970 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 26,542 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,627 have been Caucasian, 949 have been Asian, 331 have been African American, 312 have been Native American, 1,582 have been multi-race and 11,526 are unknown.
There are 178 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
On Thursday, Sierra View reported it had nine COVID-19 patients and six patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported seven of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported six of its 22 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has two employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 170 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 1,119 positive tests.