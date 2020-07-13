Here we go again.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday numerous businesses that were allowed to re-open will be shut down again due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across most of California.
Among the industries to be closed again are shopping malls, gyms, hair salons, barbershops and nail salons. The mandate also calls for worship services to no longer be held inside churches.
The mandate for all those entities to shut back down is for all counties that are on the state's monitoring list, which includes Tulare County.
“This is a new statewide action, effective today,” Newsom said at a Monday press conference.
In addition, all counties in the state — regardless of if they're on the state monitoring list or not — are required to halt dine-in service at restaurants and to close breweries, wineries, theaters, zoos, museums, card rooms, bars and other types of family entertainment centers.
As far as tribal casinos are concerned, they are under the sovereignty of their tribal nation. Eagle Mountain Casino re-opened on June 23 and has remained open. Newsom has said in the past the state has continued to hold conversations with sovereign nations as far as the best course of action to take.
As far as Tulare County is concerned the high rate of increased COVID-19 cases continued over the weekend.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Monday there have been 5,942 cases in Tulare County. That's an increase of 264 cases over the weekend since the department reported there were 5,678 cases on Friday.
Tulare Couty's R-eff value — the state model which measures how fast the virus is spreading — also continues to slightly increase and is now up to 1.09. That means it's expected Tulare County's increase in cases to continue at its current rate.
The department, though, didn't report any new deaths over the weekend, leaving the total of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County at 152. The state model that projects the number of deaths also was revised for Tulare County.
The state model now projects 288 deaths in Tulare County by August 12, a decrease from the 315 deaths in projected by August 9.
But the number of increased recoveries continues to lag far behind the number of new cases reported. The department reported the number of people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 is now at 3,736, an increase of 47 over the 3,689 that was reported on Friday.
So the number of active cases continues to increase and is now up to 2,054. That's an increase of 217 over the 1,837 active cases that were reported on Friday.
The department also reported the number of confirmed nursing home cases continues to increase and is now at 528. The department reported that number was 512 on Friday.
The number of hospitalizations in Tulare County, though, has slightly decreased and is now down to 74. Of those 78, nine are in intensive care.
The number of cases in the Porterville area continued to increase to 880, up from the 827 that was reported on Friday.
There have been 271 cases in Lindsay, 65 cases in Strathmore and 41 cases in Terra Bella. The communities with the most COVID-19 cases along with Porterville and Lindsay are Tulare with 902 cases, Dinuba with 726 cases, Orosi with 250 cases and Earlimart with 248 cases.
In Visalia there have been 741 cases in one region, 481 cases in another region and 522 cases in a third region. There have been 11 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 20cases in Tipton, 133 cases in Pixley, 24 cases in Richgrove,98 cases in Exeter, 33 cases in Traver, 20 cases in Goshen, 61 cases in Woodlake, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
Sixty-eight cases have been reported as travel related, 2,093 are due to person-to-person contact and 3,781 are under investigation.
There have been 692 cases ages 0-17, 909 ages 18-25, 1,651 ages 26-40, 1,856 ages 41-64 and 834 ages 65 and older.
As far as the ethnicity breakdown, 2,913 cases are Hispanic, 613 are caucasian, 98 are Asian, 25 are African-American, 11 are Native American, 55 are multi-race and 2,227 are unknown.
There are 251 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has had more than 1.2 cases per 100 residents or 1.2 percent.
The doubling time in Tulare County — the amount of days it would take for cases to double — did increase slightly over the weekend, indicating a slight flattening of the curve of cases. Tulare County's doubling time was at 22.2 days as of Sunday.
As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sierra View Medical Center had 126 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 24 inpatient COVID-19 cases. Sierra View has had 20 deaths due to COVID-19. Four of 10 ICU beds were in use at Sierra View.
Sierra View has had 3,074 tests conducted as of Thursday while there have been 13,127 tests done at the Tulare County testing lab.